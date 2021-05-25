MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.