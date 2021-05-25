Mothercare (LON:MTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MTC traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 15.90 ($0.21). 770,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,095. The company has a market capitalization of £89.65 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.81. Mothercare has a one year low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.