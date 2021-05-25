M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

