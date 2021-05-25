M&T Bank Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

