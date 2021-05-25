M&T Bank Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

