M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,535 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

