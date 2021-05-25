M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,294 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $48,488,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

