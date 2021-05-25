M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

TXT stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

