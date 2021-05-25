Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MBIO opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.73. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

