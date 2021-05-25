Myriad (XMY) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Myriad has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $12,722.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,782,081,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

