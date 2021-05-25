NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits One Day Volume of $6.42 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002769 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00351660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00180488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.00800513 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

