NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.68 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $16,953.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.