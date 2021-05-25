Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

NTRA opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. Natera has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,365 shares of company stock worth $32,006,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

