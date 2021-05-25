National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,017.31 ($13.29).

NG opened at GBX 950.30 ($12.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 911.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

