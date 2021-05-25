National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.81

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.81 and traded as high as $105.55. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 18,894 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

