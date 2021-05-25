Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

