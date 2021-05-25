Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

