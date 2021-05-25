Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,567 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

