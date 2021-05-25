Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

