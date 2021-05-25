Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,222 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 822,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

