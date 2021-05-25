Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,607 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

