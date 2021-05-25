Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

TNL stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.18.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

