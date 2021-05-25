Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

