Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 44,742 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.04. 9,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $87.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

