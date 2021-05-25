Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar Sells 385,000 Shares of Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,475,000.

CVE:NLC opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.19. Neo Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$347.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLC shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

