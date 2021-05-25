Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.90 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.