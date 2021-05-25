NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 74.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,131 shares of company stock worth $3,921,578. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

