Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE NBW opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

