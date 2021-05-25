New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $9.07

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $10.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,051,087 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

