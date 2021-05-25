New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 109,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,657 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

