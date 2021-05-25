Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.