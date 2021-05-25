Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NKLA stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nikola by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

