Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

