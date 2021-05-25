Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 515,966 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $93,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

