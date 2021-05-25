Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 5,610 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7,607.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

