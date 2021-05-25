Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.99% of Itron worth $79,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $718,879. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.