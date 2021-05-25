Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $102.22 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,220,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.35% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $338.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.04 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

