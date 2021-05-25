Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $49.92 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,073. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

