Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.48% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $47,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.