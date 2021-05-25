Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,226 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $59,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

