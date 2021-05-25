Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,161 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.71% of Alliance Data Systems worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

