Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nomura were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

