Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.20-$7.50 EPS.

Nordson stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 12-month low of $174.59 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

