Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.25

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.25 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 40,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

About Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

