Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $370.91. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,400. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day moving average of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

