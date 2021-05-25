Northstar Group Inc. Buys 9,028 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. 84,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,357. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

