Northstar Group Inc. Buys Shares of 210,612 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,833,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 694,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 511,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,662. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.