Northstar Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.