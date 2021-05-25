Northstar Group Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $66.79. 222,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005,966. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

