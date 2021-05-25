Northstar Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.